Renovotec introduces latest Mobile POS and ordering devices that boost retail sales

In its latest industry move designed to champion the needs of the retail sector, independent supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec is introducing new in-store mobile POS (point of sale) and ordering devices with response and payment speeds that boost retail sales volumes according to the company. Renovotec is also introducing new-generation SD-WAN (software-defined WAN) systems that allow retailers to connect diverse applications and operations across their enterprise, with greater levels of network security and higher performance, delivering an optimum, 24/7 CX (customer experience).

Analyst IDC forecasts the SD-WAN market will grow by almost 20% per annum to 2025, and reports that SD-WAN is one of the fastest growing segments of the network infrastructure market – not least because ‘enterprises are looking for ways to assure end-user and application experiences in distributed environments.’

Both retail technologies being introduced by Renovotec can be tested by users on a ‘try before you buy’ rental basis for three months, with full consulting and maintenance included. Users can then continue to rent their chosen devices or systems, or convert their rental to purchase. Renovotec is the only company in its industry to both sell and rent the products and services in its portfolio.

“Renovotec’s role is to champion best-in-class technologies, such as the ones we are introducing today that increase retailer performance and profitability” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “In a competitive industry with fine margins faster, more responsive, higher volume sales with greater transactional security deliver very measurable benefits.”

Renovotec’s new initiative follows the strong response it received at the recent Retail Technology show, where its on-stand demonstrations included CCTV surveillance and queuing systems, kiosks and in-store communications as well wireless networking, scanning and labelling systems. The company also ran a free and independent on-stand consulting service.

