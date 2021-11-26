Renovotec introduces new logo to reflect company strengths

YANMAR Engines new 5 year warranty
  • Logo has been refreshed “in line with rapid company growth and modern, industry-leading innovation” says Renovotec
  • Renovotec company growth currently running at 30% per annum, expected to accelerate through 2022
  • “As a rapidly growing and changing organisation it is important that Renovotec keeps its brand, including its visual identity under continuous review” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “Our new logo is a key part of that process, reflecting the company’s modern approach and the best-in-class standards it continues to set for its industry.”

Supply chain technology market leader Renovotec is introducing a new logo to its customers and the wider marketplace, in line with its rapid growth and the evolution of its brand, the company announced today. The visual refresh is being announced to Renovotec customers and will be deployed across its marketing products and programmes with immediate effect. Renovotec company growth is currently running at some 30% per annum and is expected to accelerate through 2022.

“As a rapidly growing and changing organisation it is important that Renovotec keeps its brand, including its visual identity under continuous review” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “Our new logo is a key part of that process, reflecting the company’s modern approach and the best-in-class standards it continues to set for its industry.”

