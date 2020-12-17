Renovotec introduces ‘Try before you Buy’ offer for the new Wearable Zebra WT6300 Computer

Test on site for two months before buying or renting

Suitable for all picking- and sorting-intensive operations such as e-commerce

Custom-fitted on the arm for minimal muscle effort and all-day comfort

The only device in its class with a hot-swappable extended battery life, and rated for freezer use

High performance 2.2 GHz processing power, 3GB RAM and 32GB

Flash memory

Runs on Android 10 with a pathway to Android 11

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies is introducing a two-month ‘try before you buy’ offer for e-commerce and other operations with demanding picking and sorting processes that buy or rent the new hands-free wearable Zebra WT6300 computer, Renovotec announced today. The Zebra WT6300 builds on the success of the WT6000 to deliver high performance with all-day user comfort according to the manufacturer, as it is custom-fitted on the arm to minimise day-long muscle effort and maximise user comfort. A new keypad option adds to the user experience with a familiar interface for manual keyed input.

The WT6300 is both rugged and lightweight and runs on Android 10™ with a future-proof pathway to Android 11. Its high-performance specification includes 2.2 GHz processing power, 3GB RAM and 32GB Flash memory. It is the only wearable computer in its class to offer an extended, hot swappable battery that can power longer shifts and the only device in its class rated for freezer use with a battery that can operate at -30˚C (-22˚ F).

The WT6300 has been drop-tested to 4ft, is water- and dust-resistant and has been designed to handle frequent disinfectant wipe-downs. A related Zebra Bluetooth (5.0) ring scanner, HD4000 Head-Mounted Display and paired Zebra ring scanner that captures photos to document proof of condition on-the-fly are also available.

“The best way for supply chain businesses to measure the high impact of this device on their picking and sorting processes is to test it live in their operation, which thanks to our offer they can do for two months at no cost” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard.

