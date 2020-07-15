Renovotec launches 3-month Trial Scheme for Honeywell PX940 error-free barcode printer

Prints labels that are defect-free and 100% accurate every time

Does away with unreadable barcodes, non-compliance and returned shipments

Designed for heavily regulated industries including food, pharmaceuticals and automotive

Three month PX940 trial with no obligation to buy

Smart, rugged industrial printer with predictive performance analytics, remote management and no need for a host computer

“The PX940 is a warehouse power product that has a transformative effect on supply chain operations” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies is launching a three-month, no-obligation free trial for the Honeywell PX940 smart and rugged industrial printer, which prints barcodes and other labels that are defect-free and 100% accurate every time, doing away with unreadable barcodes that cause costly problems such as non-compliance and returned shipments. For that reason the PX940 is ideal for industries with heavily regulated supply chains such as food, pharmaceuticals and automotive.

The PX940 is a smart high-performance, low-maintenance industrial printer that can operate without the need for a host computer. Its operational intelligence functions include predictive performance analytics, remote management and label verification technology: bad labels generated by the PX940 that do not meet the required threshold are automatically identified and a new replacement label is automatically printed, ensuring that every barcode is suitable for use.

The PX940’s high precision printing allows it to print on smaller labels, edge to edge, in line with the trend towards miniaturisation. Other features include a 3.5-inch multilingual colour touchscreen interface, quick media side-loading design and built-in print head cleaning for optimal print quality.

