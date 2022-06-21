Renovotec launches e-commerce warehouse system

ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
MHWmagazine 6 hours ago Featured News, Warehouse

  • Features state-of-the-art packing station
  • ‘Try before you buy’ with discounted rental for six weeks

Supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec is launching an e-commerce warehouse system that increases performance by up to 25% and drives down e-commerce operating costs by some 30% according to the company. At the heart of Renovotec’s offer is a state-of-the-art packing station with a high performance, hands-free overhead scanner, interactive touchscreen control and high-speed label printer, all supported with full installation, maintenance and media. Related handheld scanners and additional industrial label printers can be added to the mix. Users have the option to ‘try before you buy’ with a period of six weeks 50%-discounted rental.

Renovotec technical consultants can provide a free service that enables users to integrate the Renovotec e-commerce hardware and software with their existing systems, optimising performance and minimising costly downtime, while its business consultants can advise on e-commerce strategy.

“In the world of e-commerce innovation pays dividends so we expect our new system to pay for itself rapidly” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard.

Overall digital commerce platform revenue is forecast to grow at 12.9% per annum (CAGR) through to 2024. More than four in ten of those surveyed say they are ‘aggressively investing’ in new products and services to support digital commerce, while a similar number say they are investing in new technology to enable digital commerce.*

*source: Gartner

www.renovotec.com

