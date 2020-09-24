Renovotec launches Network Monitoring and Alerting Service

“ ’Renovotec Network Alert’ is our response to network neglect” says Renovotec director Lance Bennett

83% of companies are actively seeking new monitoring solutions

Cloud migration, edge computing and rapid supply chain IoT growth increase the problem: IoT endpoints are forecast to reach 5.8 billion this year

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies is launching ‘Renovotec Network Alert’, a proactive, 24/7 network monitoring and alerting service that tracks the health and performance of the entire network infrastructure remotely and in real-time, enabling organisations to take corrective action anywhere, anytime to avoid network downtime through to complete failure. The subscription service, which also includes a skilled support team of Renovotec experts is currently available on a 90 day zero-risk trial. In its 2020 ‘Magic Quadrant for Network Services’ analyst Gartner observes that ‘Enterprises are increasingly willing to consider smaller providers and innovative services, particularly those that can be consumed on an as-a-service basis.’

The network reliability problem is growing with 83% of users actively seeking or planning to seek a new monitoring service for their network*. Meanwhile the incident response pressure on networks is increasing thanks to a mix of cloud migration, edge computing and IoT, with enterprise IoT endpoints forecast to reach 5.8 billion this year**.

“Renovotec Network Alert is our response to network neglect” says Renovotec director Lance Bennett. “Many networks are installed and then ignored until they operate badly or fail.” It has been shown that overall networking and IT downtime costs UK businesses an average of £3.6 million each a year***.

Gartner estimates that the worldwide network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) market will reach $2.9 billion this year, growing at 12.1% (CAGR) through to 2023. The managed detection and response, or MDR market is also growing: according to Gartner ‘by 2025, 50% of organisations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment capabilities.’

Renovotec Network Alert: what it does

Renovotec Network Alert’s software and service monitors anything attached to a network that should operate continuously including access points and switches, routers, bridges, servers and even corporate websites. It monitors network performance and connectivity 24/7 and informs the user of any failure via email alerts, eliminating the need for manual checking.

Renovotec Network Alert checks that all access points are functioning correctly and that network switches, wireless access points and other critical network components are running smoothly. It tracks key trends by building a history of network usage, issues and failures – critical for identifying problems and planning network capacity upgrades. It keeps the user informed by providing monthly reports on network performance; and it helps to ensure that network performance and availability are optimised.

