Renovotec launches new ‘Warehouse Power Products’

Mobile, flexible-scanning CT40XP and CT60XP computers, Granit ultra-rugged scanners; plus the barcode-perfect PX940 industrial printer

Three years interest-free credit across the range, effective now

Public launch at IntraLogisteX 2020, 1-2 October

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies is introducing a new range of ‘warehouse power products’ that are available now with three years’ interest-free credit. Products being launched include the Honeywell ‘CT40XP’ and ‘CT60XP’ mobile computers; the ultra-rugged ‘Granit XP 1990iXR’ and ‘1991iXR’ scanners; the barcode-perfect ‘PX940’ industrial printer, recently soft-launched with a free three month trial offer; and ‘Honeywell Operational Intelligence’, a cloud-based platform for asset life cycle management.

These products will be on public display for the first time on the Renovotec stand at the re-scheduled IntraLogisteX 2020 event on 1 and 2 October at Ricoh Coventry.

The CT40XP is a smart, rugged enterprise mobile computer which can capture barcodes from a few centimetres distance to the retail top shelf, up to ten metres away using Honeywell’s latest FlexRange imager, and also features a device finder that can track missing assets. It can be upgraded to Android 11 and beyond. Also built on Honeywell’s Mobility Edge Platform, the CT60XP mobile computer delivers real-time connectivity, advanced data capture and future-proof investment protection according to the manufacturer.

The next generation, ultra-rugged Granit XP scanners offer a best-in-class 10ft. drop spec and a best-in-class 7,000 tumble spec, with IP67-standard dust and moisture sealing. They are engineered to keep running after drops from loading docks, fork lifts and picking trucks and offer high speed scanning with the ability to scan rack labels at up to 10 metres (33 feet).

The Honeywell PX940 is a smart and rugged industrial printer which prints barcodes and other labels that are defect-free and 100% accurate every time, doing away with unreadable barcodes that cause costly problems such as non-compliance and returned shipments. The PX940 is ideal for industries with heavily regulated supply chains such as food, pharmaceuticals and automotive. It is a high-performance, low-maintenance industrial printer that can operate without the need for a host computer. Its operational intelligence functions include predictive performance analytics, remote management and label verification technology: bad labels generated by the PX940 that do not meet the required threshold are automatically identified and a new replacement label is automatically printed, ensuring that every barcode is suitable for use.

Honeywell Operational Intelligence is a centralised, cloud-based platform that enables IT managers to manage the complete life cycle of their assets. It groups life cycle and workflow information into a single flexible tool that captures data, controls processes and provides visibility across the entire device workflow, and includes dashboards that support troubleshooting. It consists of four modules: service management to optimise IT asset servicing; performance management to track, analyse and report on the operational performance of the user’s IT assets; configuration management to keep devices automatically updated; and worker performance, which analyses performance and workflow efficiencies by tracking device and application use.

www.renovotec.com