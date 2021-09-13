Renovotec launches Wi-Fi Consulting Service for supply chain users

“The time is right to champion Wi-Fi 6 adoption across the industry” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard

Renovotec is introducing an independent Wi-Fi consulting service for logistics, manufacturing, retail and other supply chain users the company announced today. Renovotec’s latest move, which follows its acquisition of technology specialist WiFiGear is driven by the urgent need for users to adopt the latest Wi-Fi 6* standard, which is suitable for today’s increasingly device- and application-intensive, IIoT-driven** supply chain operations according to Renovotec.

Across the industry Wi-Fi and other network infrastructure is becoming out of date and insecure, resulting in costly downtime and lower operational performance Renovotec reports.

“With established supply chain hardware manufacturers now launching Wi-Fi 6-ready computers the time is right to champion its adoption across the industry” comments Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “State-of-the-art Wi-Fi is highly sophisticated and runs in an environment where advanced network monitoring can detect problems before they even arise. But Wi-Fi 6 does not need to be costly to adopt or complex to deploy, and can benefit organisations of all sizes.”

* Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™, the industry certification program based on the IEEE 802.11ax standard

** Industrial Internet of Things

www.renovotec.com