Renovotec maintains continuity of hardware supply despite computer chip and labour shortages

Company inventory includes a growing range of Wi-Fi 6-ready hardware, in stock

“Our strategy of maintaining healthy inventory levels stands us in good stead as it allows us to meet customer sales and rental needs with greater speed and certainty” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard

Rugged hardware market leader Renovotec has taken steps to ensure its inventory levels and maintain continuity of supply for logistics, manufacturing, retail and other supply chain users despite an industry-wide computer chip shortage and a shortage of truck and forklift drivers, the company said today. “We always hold plenty of hardware in stock and so can weather the current storm” comments Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “Our strategy of maintaining healthy inventory levels stands us in good stead as it allows us to meet customer sales and rental needs with greater speed and certainty.”

Renovotec is a champion for industry Wi-Fi 6* adoption and its current products include a growing range of Wi-Fi 6-ready hardware from major manufacturers such as Zebra and Honeywell.

Zebra’s MC3300ax mobile computer’s increased Wi-Fi 6 bandwidth and efficiency enable a major increase in devices and traffic without impacting application performance, according to the manufacturer: while Zebra’s rugged TC52ax mobile computer enhancements include Wi-Fi 6 and a new extended range scanner option with intelligent focusing.

Zebra’s ET80/ET85 rugged 2-in-1, Wi-Fi 6 Windows tablets adapt as workers move from the field to a vehicle to the interior of a facility, transforming into a laptop or a full fixed or mobile workstation to best meet changing user needs.

And Honeywell’s CT45 XP handheld computer leverages the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology to facilitate access to essential information with low latency, even in a highly dense connected environment.

* Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™, the industry certification program based on the IEEE 802.11ax standard

www.renovotec.com