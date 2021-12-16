Renovotec makes senior sales and marketing appointments

Supply chain technology market leader Renovotec is underpinning its continued growth with two senior sales and marketing appointments. Mark Jones has been appointed group sales director while Carl Chapman joins the company as group marketing manager. “These appointments are key to the future of the company” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “As Renovotec continues its rapid expansion, both organically and through acquisition the quality of our management will ensure that we make the best company decisions for our people and for our customers.”

Before joining Renovotec Mark Jones worked in senior sales positions for global conglomerate Honeywell. Carl Chapman has spent 15 years in vendor, VAD and VAR B2B marketing including nine years in the wireless technology sector. Commenting on his new role at Renovotec Chapman says: “I will be delivering a customer-centric marketing approach: this places the customer above all else.”

Renovotec is the UK’s fastest growing provider of rugged hardware software and services for supply chain users. The company’s approach to rugged hardware purchase and rental is customer-driven and manufacturer-independent. Renovotec’s rugged-hardware-as-a-service (r-HaaS) combines ongoing user support with zero capital outlay, allowing companies to scale their hardware flexibly, and with confidence. Renovotec is an expert in field mobility service technology running on rugged mobile devices, and is the UK’s leading exponent of automatic data capture (AIDC) on rugged and mobile hardware using voice, scanning and RFID technology.