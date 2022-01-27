Renovotec to open Customer Experience (CX) Centre

Renovotec’s free Customer Experience Centre blends full technology immersion with supply chain business advice – the first mix of its kind says Renovotec

Visitors to the Centre experience a range of business solutions for their sector and can work with Renovotec consultants to pinpoint what is best for them

Centre also provides a ‘vital new forum’ for the exchange of business ideas

“Renovotec is now the largest consultative company in its industry and our new CX centre reflects that strength. It is free to use and has been launched to encourage best supply chain practice” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard

Leading supply chain technology specialist Renovotec is launching a new customer experience (CX) initiative the company announced today. The dedicated ‘Renovotec Customer Experience Centre’ or ‘REX’, which can accommodate up to 50 visitors blends visitor supply chain technology immersion and interaction with free on-the-spot business advice from Renovotec consultants – the first mix of its kind in the industry says Renovotec.

The Centre will draw on Renovotec’s relationships with major technology providers for manufacturing, warehousing, transport, logistics, retail and other markets, and includes carefully curated workflows. Customer experiences on offer include robotics, scanners, computers, wearables and networking, plus the latest solutions from major vendors, developers and digital disruptors.

Renovotec is also offering the Centre as a ‘vital new forum for the exchange of business ideas’ by running user events and providing professional meeting and office space.

“Renovotec is now the largest consultative company in its industry and our new CX centre reflects that strength” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard [pictured]. “It is free to use and has been launched to encourage best supply chain practice.”

Companies wanting to visit the Renovotec Customer Experience Centre (REX) can apply online at https://renovotec.com/quick-contact-form, or by calling +44(0) 1924 600 480.