Renovotec partnership brings next-generation networking to warehousing and logistics

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing independent rugged hardware, software and services provider is strengthening its partnership with Extreme Networks to roll out new, dedicated networking solutions for warehousing and distribution companies, harnessing cloud, analytics, AI and other leading edge technologies. “Renovotec’s industry consultants will deploy a new generation of network solutions that have been developed to address the complex connectivity needs of the modern, IoT-driven warehouse, whose workflows they know and understand” say Renovotec.

The core networking infrastructure to be deployed by Renovotec will allow users to reduce the number of electronics closets and cables they need, optimise their cabling, use fewer resources to maintain their network and save a typical 50% on deployment say Renovotec. The new networking solutions will be available to buy or rent.

Analyst Gartner positions Extreme Networks as a Leader in its report on enterprise LAN vendors. Renovotec has been appointed an Extreme Networks Gold Partner.

“Because of the exponential growth in the number and sophistication of its devices and applications warehousing and distribution now demands greater bandwidth, higher capacity and better coverage” observes Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard, pictured. “The new deployment model we are using with Extreme Networks draws on powerful technologies that will support the industry’s connectivity needs more simply and cost-effectively.”

More about Renovotec:

Renovotec is the UK’s fastest growing provider of rugged hardware, software and services. The company’s approach to rugged hardware purchase and rental is customer-driven and manufacturer-independent.

Renovotec’s rugged-hardware-as-a-service (r-HaaS) combines ongoing user support with zero capital outlay, allowing companies to scale their hardware flexibly and with confidence.

Renovotec is an expert in field mobility service technology running on rugged mobile devices, and is the UK’s leading exponent of automatic data capture (AIDC) on rugged and mobile hardware using voice, scanning and RFID technology.