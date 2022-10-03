Renovotec plans multiple acquisitions to drive Pan-European growth

Renovotec turnover forecast to reach €110 million by 2024/25 (2022: €70m)

Company acquisition targets include data capture, wireless and industrial printer specialists

Planned European expansion to include Benelux, DACH, the Baltics and Eastern Europe

“Renovotec will soon have a presence in every major European region, across all our target markets” says CEO Richard Gilliard

Leading supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec is planning a series of company acquisitions to drive its growth in Benelux, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), the Baltics and Eastern Europe, Renovotec announced today. Its corporate acquisition targets, a number of which are already under consideration include data capture, wireless and industrial printer specialists.

Renovotec forecasts that its turnover will reach 110 million Euro by 2024/25, increasing from 70 million Euro this year.

Renovotec Ltd was 75%-acquired by Stockholm-headquartered investment company Röko in March 2021. At the time Renovotec MD (now CEO) Richard Gilliard observed that “The relationship with Röko will give us greater financial firepower, enabling Renovotec to grow more rapidly through acquisition and diversification.” Now, according to Gilliard, “Renovotec will soon have a presence in every major European region, across all our target markets. We are building a strong foundation for continued growth.”

