Renovotec’s co-ordinated response to COVID-19

Company’s nationwide plan ensures the continuity of its business in the face of coronavirus; protects the health of its employees

Renovotec’s four operational hubs are in lockdown while its business continues, nationwide

Plan protects Renovotec’s 40+ per month new system contracts and its 3,000+ existing customer support contracts

“We support a significant number of UK supply chains and we have a duty to ensure that they continue running smoothly” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies is implementing a business continuity plan for the company and its people in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Renovotec’s four regional hubs (the most in its sector) are going into lockdown with access limited to essential office workers only. Other Renovotec staff including its sales, pre-sales and field engineering functions will be working from home or from customer sites, with personnel using mobile technology and VPN communications.

Renovotec implements more than forty new system installations and upgrades per month, and also has over three thousand support contracts in place for its customers’ enterprise computers and networks, handheld devices and printers. The company’s COVID-19 response plan will ensure continuing support for both business streams.

“We support a significant number of UK supply chains with our skilled people and products and we have a duty to ensure that they continue running smoothly” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard. “Our COVID-19 combat plan will make that possible.”

