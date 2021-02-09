Renovotec’s ‘Life after Brexit’ Warehouse Consulting Service: Deploying technology to replace people

“Market demand for storage and distribution is escalating while labour levels in the industry are at an all-time low.

Supply chain technology consultant Renovotec is introducing a ‘Life after Brexit’ warehouse consulting service that reveals the ways in which technology can be used to replace people in warehousing and distribution, enabling staff reductions of up to 30% according to Renovotec. The introduction of its new service follows an exodus of over 250,000 EU citizens from the UK after Brexit*, many of whom would have worked in supply chain had they remained.

According to Renovotec warehouse service levels can be maintained or increased with up to 30% fewer staff. The company’s ‘Life After Brexit’ consulting service includes ‘warehouse walkthrough’ analysis and recommendations for smart technology deployment coupled with an holistic approach to automation – all geared to higher productivity with lower staffing levels in logistics, manufacturing and retail operations.

“Market demand for storage and distribution is escalating while labour levels in the industry are at an all-time low. Our consulting service enables supply chain companies to find radical tech alternatives for today’s post-Brexit marketplace” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard.

*Source: ONS (Office for National Statistics)

www.renovotec.com