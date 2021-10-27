YANMAR Engines new 5 year warranty
Response to Autumn Budget announcement from Logistics UK on HGV parking

MHWmagazine 16 hours ago Supply Chain

Speaking about today’s (27 October 2021) Budget announcement on HGV parking, David Wells, Chief Executive at business group Logistics UK said:

“Logistics UK is happy to hear the Chancellor’s commitment to improve the quality of HGV parking spaces available. However, as the government’s own figures estimate there is currently a shortfall of more than 1,400 spaces nationally, there is still more to be done. The business group will remain in close contact with government on this issue, to ensure that the spaces needed are finally delivered, after more than three years of promises which are yet to be fulfilled. This is vital to acknowledge the contribution which HGV drivers make to the UK’s economy and help industry attract new recruits to the sector.”

