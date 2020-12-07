Schoeller Allibert launches JumboNest®

Schoeller Allibert, the European market leader in the production of recyclable, reusable and returnable transit packaging (RTP), has launched JumboNest® a heavy-duty rigid pallet container (RPC) to satisfy the complex needs of the meat and poultry supply chain.

JumboNest4Designed and manufactured by Schoeller Allibert, in response to the specific needs of the food manufacturing sector, and with a clear focus towards the needs of meat and poultry processors, JumboNest is hygienic, fully stackable and created to maximise freight storage.

Nick James, Sales Director at Schoeller Allibert UK, commented: “With JumboNest, we have created a heavy-duty bulk container for today’s highly challenged food sector that offers demonstrable benefits over existing solutions. It potentially provides a huge cost benefit to the food processor through the reduction of food spoilage and waste in the supply chain.

“A key challenge when transporting meat and poultry is its short shelf life and ensuring it remains chilled or frozen. JumboNest can withstand temperatures from -7°C to +40°C and has conical sidewalls to improve cold air circulation when containers are stacked and flanked. This reduces the amount of energy needed to store temperature-critical meat produce, minimising the environmental impact in transit and also ensuring product quality is maintained.”

Featuring a reinforced base, laden JumboNest containers can be stacked six-high in storage and three-high in transit, enabling 78 to be transported at any one time. The containers are nestable when empty, improving vehicle fill by around 250% and generating a 75% reduction in the cost of return logistics, when compared with standard straight-walled containers.

JumboNest is constructed from a single-shot mould of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, enhancing both strength and rigidity, while its smooth surface, easy-grab handles and no ‘awkward-to-reach’ areas create an ideal storage solution for the meat processing sector where hygiene is paramount.

The packaging can also be specified with RFID and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities to enhance traceability and food safety.

In its debut year, it has received a Red Dot Industrial Design Award and was highly commended at the UK Packaging Awards 2020 for ‘Supply Chain Solution of the Year’; testimony to its fundamental cost-benefit advantages for food manufacturers and processors.

James commented: “For our new JumboNest design to be recognised by industry leaders so soon after launching highlights the dedication that has gone into its development. RTP is often the unsung hero of the supply chain, but there are real-time benefits for the manufacturers and retailers that rely on it.”

To find out more about the latest innovations from Schoeller Allibert, please visit www.schoellerallibert.com/uk