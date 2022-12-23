Rhenus and Shell jointly press ahead with decarbonising the transportation of goods

Having a common goal instead of going alone:

The Rhenus Group and Shell will be sharing ideas more closely in future in order to forge ahead with decarbonising goods traffic on the roads. Both companies are working on a joint strategy in order to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in the long term. The partners are not only connected to each other through their long- standing business relationship, but also their efforts to become climate- neutral companies.

The key issue here involves discovering interrelated points for Rhenus and Shell, which offer the potential for more sustainable logistics operations. For example, this means seeing where Shell, the supplier, can make available CO2-neutral solutions and where Rhenus, the services provider, can implement these sustainable transport strategies. Both companies are keeping their eye on the entire spectrum of decarbonisation in order to jointly tackle the challenges posed by international supply chains. Experts from both companies recently discussed some initial ideas and specific measures such as alternative fuels and drive systems ranging from bio-LNG to hydrogen and even e-mobility.

Sustainability is one of the key corporate values of the Rhenus Group. Carsten Hölzer, the Managing Director of Rhenus Freight Road Sales & Management, describes the fundamental question in this way.

“Do we first need to expand the infrastructure or the fleet? This question of who should start investing and who should bear the risk has become superfluous thanks to our partnership with Shell. We’re jointly drawing up a long-term strategy – and much more quickly and efficiently than if we were doing it on our own.”

Sönke Kleymann, the Managing Director of euroShell GmbH & Co. KG, emphasises the project’s relevance. “We’re delighted to be able to further develop our working relationship with Rhenus – particularly in the field of decarbonisation.

