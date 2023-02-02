Rhenus Home Delivery UK opening new Academy of Excellence

New academy will deliver best practice industry training

Dedicated courses will be available to Rhenus Home Delivery UK drivers, subcontractors, warehouse operatives, customer service and management staff

Bespoke training will also be offered to other businesses within the Rhenus Group

Rhenus Home Delivery UK is opening its new training facility, the Academy of Excellence, at Magna Park, Lutterworth in Spring 2023. The new state-of-the-art centre will be fully equipped with classrooms and showrooms that have been staged to create real-world home environments including a bedroom, living room and dining room.

On-site classroom training will ensure that the company’s two-man home delivery crews operate to the highest standards, including practical training on product handling within the home. Warehouse processes and operational courses will cover all aspects of health and safety, customer interaction and material handling theory and practice.

The academy will offer interactive e-learning courses on the company’s in-house transport and warehouse management systems, as well as certified customer service training, health and safety and fire safety training. Materials handling including very narrow aisle, electric, counterbalance and lift cage forklift training will also feature within the in-house training.

The industry-leading training centre within our 258,000 sq ft facility will also include six offices and a boardroom. CEO of Rhenus Home Delivery UK Vinny Riley said: “The opening of the new academy is a first for Rhenus in the UK. It builds on our focus to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. As a company that represents many key brands in the sector, all of our contact with their customers must make a positive impression. The new centre represents our continued investment in and commitment to compliance, health and safety and customer service excellence.”

