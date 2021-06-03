Ride the vehicles of the future at ITT HUB!

Visitors to the free Innovation and Technology in Transport ITT Hub event this spring – the largest show of its kind in 40 years – will be given the unique opportunity to try out the UK’s most cutting-edge trucks, vans, buses, coaches, bikes and autonomous vehicles for themselves on a two mile Ride & Drive roadway at the exhibition and conference.

Taking place on 30 June and 1 July 2021 at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, ITT Hub will feature leading manufacturers including DAF Trucks, Iveco, Mercedes, Ford, Renault Trucks, BYD, Caetano, EVM, Pelican Yutong, Dawson Bus and Coach, Fiat Professional, Harris Maxus, Ilesbus, Alexander Dennis, Schmitz Cargobull, Marshall Tuck and Van, Switch Mobility and Wrightbus. New start-ups, Volta Trucks and Arrival, will be showcasing their latest vehicles for the first time anywhere in the UK and inviting visitors to get behind the wheel. Ride & Drive will sit alongside an extensive exhibition in Farnborough’s state of the art new exhibition centre, and Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference, which will be headlined by British astronaut Major Tim Peake CMG.

Kevin Green, Marketing & Communications Director at Logistics UK, comments: “Set to be one of the first face-to-face industry events to be held post COVID-19 restrictions, ITT Hub and the Future Logistics Conference will mark a new beginning for the logistics sector, as we gather to experiment with new technology and debate the ideas set to revolutionise the transport and logistics sectors in the coming years. Ride & Drive will be one of the most exciting and interactive parts of the ITT Hub exhibition; I am looking forward to witnessing the UK’s most advanced, futuristic vehicles in action. And, with the event still able to go ahead even if stage four of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown is delayed, there is every reason to register to attend now.”

The latest addition to the event is the Logistics Hub, an interactive feature supported by JCB, who will be showcasing some of the very latest zero emission machinery for fleet operators and warehouse companies.

All visitors wanting to demo a vehicle will need to pre-arrange a test drive with the exhibitor at the event and have their driving licence checked and approved at the Licence Bureau stand on site. Attendees will then be supplied with a ‘stamp of approval’ to present to the exhibitor permitting them to drive. Drug and alcohol safety experts AlcoDigital will be providing testing services for the Ride & Drive test facility, using its innovative range of testing products to deliver quick and reliable results.

For more information, and to book your free place to the exhibition and conference, please visit www.itthub.co.uk/