Ridecell becomes Logistics UK Van Excellence Bronze Partner

Ridecell Inc., the leading Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider for digital fleet transformation, has been announced as a Bronze Partner to Logistics UK’s Van Excellence scheme, an innovative programme which recognises excellence within the vans market and improves operational standards.

Ridecell Fleet IoT brings the power of IoT to owners with large vehicle fleets. Automating fleet-related workflows for vehicle maintenance work provides capabilities that today are either manual, tedious, or just not possible. The product ensures vehicles are optimally managed, serviced, and secured with digital control of the immobilizer to remotely prevent vehicles from being restarted: it can also schedule vehicle usage and issue digital keys, replacing the need to hand out and track physical vehicle keys.

Will Reeves, Sector Development Manager at Logistics UK comments: “Operational efficiency is vital to businesses and Ridecell is bringing a fresh approach to the management of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) fleets in the UK with its innovative solutions. We are therefore thrilled that Ridecell is supporting the Logistics UK van programme as the latest Van Bronze Partner and look forward to seeing the content it shares with our members on the safe operation of vans via Logistics UK’s member-to-member forum.”

“COVID-19 created an urgent need for the leading fleets in the world to reduce risk and manage costs by enabling keyless digital access to their fleets, automating the interpretation of vehicle data, issuing digital keys, and dispatching job work orders as needed.” said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. “For our business, it created opportunities to help our many customers and partners meet the shifting consumer and enterprise demand for digitising fleet operations quickly. We are excited to partner with Logistics UK and are looking forward to sharing our learnings and expertise with their members.”

Administered by Logistics UK, Van Excellence was created in 2010 to promote the safe operation of vans, represent the interests of the sector, and celebrate operators demonstrating excellent standards. Central to the scheme is the Van Excellence Code, a set of minimum best practice standards all van operators should aspire to achieve, covering safety, efficiency and sustainability.

For more information on Van Excellence, including how to join the scheme, please visit https://logistics.org.uk/vanexcellence, email info@vanexcellence.co.uk or call 03717 11 22 22.