Rite-Hite GmbH certified as a “Great Place to Work®”

Rite-Hite, a global leader in loading bay safety and energy management solutions, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for its business in Germany, confirming its status as an employer of choice within the logistics industry.

Great Place to Work® accreditation is only awarded to those businesses that can actively demonstrate and measure excellence in how they treat and manage employees in a fair and respectful manner, and in creating a corporate culture that embraces openness, transparency and trust.

Christina Myschi, Head of Human Resources (HR) for Rite-Hite Germany, says that the satisfaction and motivation of its employees is the foundation of Rite-Hite’s success: “Through their involvement in change processes and the introduction of lean management methods, our corporate culture has advanced significantly in recent years,” she explains.

“Our corporate values are based on trust, fairness and teamwork, among other things, and these are reflected in our management culture. Learning and continuous improvement are also key, and we want to become even better as an employer. The Great Place to Work® accreditation is a testament to the progress we have made so far, but we are always striving to do more.”

Great Place to Work® is one of the leading providers of employee surveys worldwide. In Germany alone, Great Place to Work® works with more than 700 companies of all sectors and sizes every year, which undergo a voluntary audit of the quality and attractiveness of their workplace culture by the independent Great Place to Work® Institute. Components include independent, anonymous feedback from employees as well as the analysis of HR policies and programmes.

https://info.ritehite.com/en/eu/