ROAD SAFETY HEROES announced as the theme for Road Safety Week 2021 – registrations are now open

Brake, the road safety charity has officially opened registrations for Road Safety Week 2021 – encouraging all road users, at-work drivers, fleets and organisations to sign up to take part in this year’s campaign.

The UK’s biggest road safety event will take place 15 – 21 November 2021, with thousands of at-work drivers from fleet organisations anticipated to get involved across the UK. Road Safety Week is the perfect opportunity to raise awareness for safety policies and celebrate the work of fleets striving to make our roads safer.

Road Safety Heroes

This year’s theme has been announced as ROAD SAFETY HEROES, celebrating the heroic work of the emergency services and professionals who are working to make road safer for everyone – from designing safer roads to those caring for people after a crash. The campaign will explain how we can all be a hero and play a part in making journeys safer for everyone.

Fleets are invited to register at www.brake.org.uk/road-safety-week to receive the free action pack. This will include:

Tools and resources to learn more about road safety

Selfie props, posters and marketing materials to raise awareness in your organisations

Banners to buy and hang at your place of work

Factsheets

Animated videos

Fundraising ideas

Resources for schools and families

And much more

Road Safety Week 2021 is sponsored by DHL, Openreach and Arval UK.

Scott Williams, Head of Delivery at Brake commented: “Road Safety Week is the biggest road safety campaign in the UK and a huge opportunity to make everyone think about the role we can all play in reducing road deaths and injuries. This year’s theme of ROAD SAFETY HEROES enables us to celebrate the people who make a huge difference – from teachers and campaigners to the emergency services and road safety professionals. We hope everyone will be inspired to sign up to the information and take part.”

Representatives from DHL Supply Chain added: “Once again, we’re delighted to sponsor Road Safety Week and show our support for this national road safety awareness campaign. With over 7,000 professional drivers in the UK&I, we understand the challenges they face which test their high driving standards daily. We look forward to hearing more about the ‘Road Safety Heroes’ campaign highlights and are excited to share DHL’s road safety hero stories, celebrate our colleagues’ road safety activities, and demonstrate how road safety continues to be a key part of our employee culture.”

Jon Furmston, Director Safety & Assurance, Openreach, said: “With 33,000 drivers and an annual mileage of over 220 million miles road safety is always at the forefront of our minds here at Openreach. Reducing road risk is a key part of our work safe, home safe culture and we strive to do everything we can to keep our drivers, other road users and members of the public safe when we’re out in our vehicles keeping the UK connected.

We are incredibly proud to be sponsoring the Road Safety Heroes’ campaign this year and look forward to working with Brake to help raise awareness of road safety and celebrate all the fantastic people who are working to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Ailsa Firth, Director of Human Resources, Arval UK, added: “Road Safety Heroes exist in all walks of life. We’re proud to support this key event in the fleet calendar and help raise awareness to the important work they carry out as individuals. We’ll be getting behind the initiative too, helping our own employees, our customers and the communities in which we operate to keep safe as they travel.”

To access resources and take part in this year’s campaign, please register at www.brake.org.uk/road-safety-week