Robust Sensors for Mobile Waste Disposal Applications

The ever-increasing trend of automating mobile machines and heavy vehicles requires more sophisticated and efficient components, especially sensors which are expected to deliver all the required functions such as safety-relevant data with optimum precision. Often these demands are 24/7 and in challenging outdoor environments.

A good example is waste disposal vehicles that automatically lift and empty waste containers, for both industrial and domestic applications. To meet the requirements of efficiency, operational safety and without accidents, whilst also complying with current Machine Directives, sensors must reliably interact with each other to ensure both operator and system safety.

To meet these demands Sensor and Instrumentation specialist BAUMER has developed a range of smart sensors which can help to improve the performance of your mobile machines ensuring advanced automation across industry sectors such as waste, construction, agriculture and general materials handling.

Waste disposal is an important part of the wider focus on ‘greener, more sustainable’ solutions and mobile vehicles which can automatically lift, empty and store waste containers are being successfully deployed. With over 150,000 systems installed across Europe, Swiss based Villager Entsorgungssysteme is recognised as being an expert in automated waste disposal systems including above and underground containers, to lifting and crane systems as well as mobile container cleaning systems.

A ‘Speed Lifter’ is one example which incorporates a specialised gripper to lift and hold waste containers with fully automated, gentle handling. In their search for the ideal sensor the manufacturer found what they were looking for in the Baumer range.

The Baumer GCA5 cable transducer was one of the sensors selected as it’s designed for challenging outdoor applications and features a robust housing along with corrosion resistant stainless steel cable. The GCA5 is one of a wide range of robust sensors, from inclination and boom angle sensors to presence checks and position feedback of moving parts, along with sensors to monitor load, hydraulic liquid levels and pressure.

Other sensors for mobile automation applications include those which are available as redundant variant and those designed to endure strong shocks and vibration whilst withstanding contamination and temperature fluctuations. These are E1 compliant with C5-M corrosion resistance and protection up to IP69K along with other sensors which are ISO 13849 compliant developed for functional safety applications.

More at:

https://www.baumer.com/gb/en/solutions/mobile-machines/a/mobile-automation