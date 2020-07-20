Rohrer-Marti is the new Clark dealer in Switzerland

Clark Europe has found a new sales partner for Switzerland in Rohrer-Marti, a leading Swiss distributor of machines and forklifts. The experienced materials handling vehicle specialist, based in Zollikofen in the canton of Berne, will take over the sales and service of Clark materials handling vehicles throughout the country.

“We welcome Rohrer-Marti on board the Clark family. In Rohrer-Marti we have found a competent partner for Switzerland, to advise customers with sound know-how about Clark materials handling vehicles. We are looking forward to a successful cooperation”, explains Rolf Eiten, President & CEO of Clark Europe GmbH.

Rohrer-Marti has more than 70 years of know-how in machines and forklifts. Their product range includes equipment for the construction industry, gardening and landscaping, municipal, industrial, timber trade and wood processing as well as agriculture and logistics. In addition to an extensive range of machines, Rohrer-Marti offers its customers the best possible after-sales support through a comprehensive customer and spare parts service. In case of damage, the mobile service technicians are on site at the customer’s premises within 24 hours. The backbone of the after-sales service is also a spare parts warehouse in Zollikofen with over 30,000 items.

Wide range of Clark services

Rohrer-Marti distributes the entire Clark product range as a Clark partner in Switzerland. In addition to the sale of forklifts and warehouse equipment, this includes the supply of accessories and spare parts as well as a comprehensive range of services including rental, financing and after-sales service for Clark new and used trucks. “The renowned and high-quality products from Clark are an optimal addition to our existing sales range in the field of material handling. Our customers benefit from the wide range of products and receive logistics solutions that are precisely tailored to the customer’s specific application,” explains Daniel Stuber, Managing Director of Rohrer-Marti.

