Rokbak RA30 and RA40 will command attention at Hillhead

Rokbak will present its RA30 and RA40 at Hillhead 2022 – the nation’s largest quarrying, construction and recycling exhibition – alongside its UK dealer Molson Group.

Rokbak is set to impress at this year’s Hillhead show with both its RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers on display from June 21st to June 23rd. The RA40 will be on Rokbak’s stand at N14, while the RA30 will be presented at the Molson Group’s stand J3. There will also be a Rokbak articulated hauler in the working demonstration area.

Visitors at the three-day event will be able to get up close to the machines, see one in action and speak to Rokbak and Molson Group experts at their respective stands. The Molson Group is the UK’s largest independent new and used equipment dealer. It became a Rokbak dealer towards the end of 2019. On the Rokbak stand there will be plenty of photo opportunities including getting snapped while you lift a custom-made Rokbak barbell – it’s not as heavy as you might think!

Cost-effective production from Rokbak

“The Rokbak RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers set new benchmarks in durability, productivity and fuel economy – so we’re proud to be able to show the crowds at Hillhead what these machines are capable of,” says Paul Douglas, Managing Director of Rokbak. “We are looking forward to meeting existing and future customers alongside our trusted partner the Molson Group. The Molson Group is a very experienced dealer and I’m pleased to have them by our side.”

Robust and reliable articulated haulers

Rokbak articulated haulers are known for being robust, reliable, easy to operate and easy to maintain. The 38 tonne (41.9 US ton) RA40 is a heavy-duty articulated hauler that makes light work of large-scale quarry, mine and construction jobs. Offering high capacity and performance, the RA40 delivers cost-effective productivity in the toughest conditions. The high-performance engine balances controlled power with maximum fuel efficiency. The modulating transmission retarder is coupled with an efficient exhaust brake and fully enclosed oil-cooled multidisc brakes for total control – even on steep inclines.

The 28 tonne (30.9 US ton) RA30 articulated hauler is made for the toughest jobs and roughest sites, from quarries and infrastructure developments to commercial construction projects. With true independent front suspension as standard, it offers more control and comfort for operators. The RA30’s new transmission and high-performance engine improve fuel efficiency, operator comfort and deliver power when you need it.

For the European market, both machines feature the latest EU Stage V emissions-compliant engine, boasting up to a 7% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to older EU Stage IV engines.

Hillhead 2022 will take place at Hillhead Quarry near Buxton, UK. It is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors and around 600 exhibitors.

www.rokbak.com