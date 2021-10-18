Route to Net Zero for logistics: Sign up now to Logistics UK’s Free Webinar

One of the UK’s biggest business groups, Logistics UK, will be launching its route map to help decarbonise the logistics industry via a webinar on 10 November 2021, as it publishes its Route to Net Zero manifesto on the dedicated Transport Day at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

During the one-hour webinar – which is free to attend for members and non-members alike – Logistics UK’s Chief Executive, David Wells, will present the business group’s road map to decarbonise logistics across all transport modes: air, road, sea and rail, and will detail the measures industry needs from government and other stakeholders to make this a reality.

Mr Wells comments: “With Net Zero emissions by 2050 a non-negotiable deadline for industry and government alike, it is essential that all businesses are as prepared as they can be for the complete decarbonisation of logistics; this webinar will provide a vital resource for companies working across all aspects of the sector. There is no doubt that the climate crisis is now one of the most pressing issues facing the global population, and we are pleased to see so many logistics businesses stepping up to the challenge already and taking steps to decarbonise their operations.”

During the webinar, Mr Wells will be joined by representatives of businesses which have signed up to Logistics UK’s latest environmental initiative – the Route to Net Zero commitment – who will be presenting their decarbonisation strategies and providing guidance for other organisations keen to move to a Net Zero operation.

The one-hour webinar is free to attend for both Logistics UK members and non-members alike. For more information, and to book, please visit logistics.org.uk/campaigns/environment/cop26-the-route-to-net-zero-for-logistics

For more information on Logistics UK’s Route to Net Zero commitment, please visit logistics.org.uk/environment/netzero