RSS Engineering Division opens FAAC Doors

Rope and Sling Specialists Ltd. (RSS) has been named an installer of FAAC’s range of automatic commercial and industrial doors.

The partnership fits within the recently expanded engineering services division at RSS, whose core business remains in the lifting and rigging sector. The agreement will see the company provide a full range of automatic pedestrian, swing, sliding, folding and revolving doors from six strategic locations across the UK.

FAAC is a business unit within the Italy-headquartered FAAC Group, which specialises in modular automation solutions for vehicle access and pedestrian entrances, for houses, offices, hotels and industrial facilities. Other divisions within the group cover access control and parking, for example, but they are not covered within the RSS partnership.

Steve Hutin, managing director at RSS, said: “The recent climate—which needs no explanation—has given us cause and motivation to look at our business as a whole and prepare it for continued growth. Ongoing diversification is key to that, typified by the FAAC installation agreement. We have an existing working relationship to build from and, while we might not be a typical installation partner, we’re enthused about working with the outstanding brand in the auto-door sector.”

Richard Weeks, regional sales manager at FAAC, explained that the company’s supply chain works exclusively through such installation partnerships, of which it has approx. 400 in place in the UK alone. Those partners provide specifications to the manufacturer, which delivers the modular products for installation at the end user via a UK-based workshop—one of 13 such FAAC sites globally.

Weeks said: “The concept with RSS is the same as with our other partners, although they give us access to different markets because of their diverse customer base. Our products stand out in the level of service we provide, combined with quality of manufacture and longevity of use. However, the business model is based on selecting the right partners to promote and install our product at the point of use; in RSS we’ve chosen wisely again, I’m sure.”

Hutin said: “All potential enquiries are handled directly by our engineering services division from concept to commissioning. We have a three-year strategy that will support growth across all areas of the organisation and we will be announcing further, similar partnerships as they are finalised in the near future.”

The FAAC range is suited to retrofit and new-builds.

