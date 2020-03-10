RTITB Accredited courses delivered in the Middle East by NTI

NTI (National Training Institute), based in Muscat, Oman, is meeting increased customer demand for an internationally recognised standard of workplace transport and plant training as an RTITB Accredited Partner.

NTI, part of the UK-based Babcock International Group, provides vocational training and employment solutions to corporate businesses in the Sultanate of Oman. The company trains more than 40,000 individuals annually, including delivery of RTITB Accredited training to more than 2,000 people per year in the oil and gas industry. Around one-third of this is delivered across the company’s four training centres, but the RTITB course content makes it simple for NTI to deliver the remainder on customer sites.

“As an RTITB Accredited partner, we can offer a wide range of materials handling and plant equipment training courses, which suits the varied needs of our customers,” says Firas A. Quatieshat, Quality Assurance and Projects for NTI Oman. “For instance, one has a huge logistics operation across 20,000km2 doing everything from servicing streetlights to operating large cranes.”

“Plus, some of our major customers stipulate that all training suppliers they work with must be accredited,” says Firas. “With RTITB Accreditation, we can meet this demand, reassure clients of the high standard of training that is delivered and increase our business opportunities.”

RTITB, which is internationally recognised as the gold standard in workplace transport and plant training accreditation, provides its Accredited Partners with detailed course materials, to ensure quality and save time. The high-quality materials, such as PowerPoint presentations, handouts, Instructor guides and more, incorporate everything needed to deliver engaging, professional training on a vast range of lifting operations courses. For instance, forklifts, hydraulic lorry loader (HIAB), MEWPs (Mobile Elevating Work Platforms), Cranes, Rigger, Banksman and more.

“As an RTITB Accredited Partner since 2016, NTI can prove to customers that they are a trusted supplier, qualified to deliver professional training of the highest quality,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for RTITB. “With train-the-trainer courses from the RTITB Instructor Academy, NTI’s Instructors are also fully prepared to deliver high quality, compliant training.”

RTITB’s latest instructor guides include engaging PowerPoint presentations and free training material updates. To help drive new business opportunities, NTI also receives a free listing in the RTITB Course Locator at www.rtitb.com/course-locator.

“Demonstrating a good record when it comes to safety is also very important for us when talking to new customers,” says Firas. “A combination of RTITB training and our focus on safe operation means that we have an extremely good safety record.”

RTITB supports this with highly comprehensive quality assurance checks and audits, helping organisations to continually improve the way they manage and deliver training. A dedicated country manager is available for customers in Oman during the local business hours and is in frequent contact to help manage any issues or concerns.

“RTITB can give us the material, train our trainers and audit us to ensure quality, but, if there is ever a problem or question, we can call them, and know they’ll help us,” says Firas. “As an RTITB Accredited Training Provider, our Instructors get what they need, our trainees get what they deserve, and our clients get what they want – so everyone is happy!”

To find out more about RTITB accreditation for training providers, visit https://www.rtitb.co.uk/services/mhe-accreditation/mhe-accreditation-training-providers/

Or to become accredited, Training Providers can contact Hitesh Gupta on +91-9999 169 400, or email solutions@rtitb.com.