RTITB confirms Accrediting Body status in Ireland post-BREXIT

Following BREXIT, RTITB confirms that it remains a recognised accrediting body for lift truck operator and instructor training in the Republic of Ireland.

RTITB’s recognition as an accrediting body in Ireland is derived from the HSA (Health and Safety Authority) Code of Practice Rider-operated lift trucks: operator training and Supplementary Guidance*. The HSA has confirmed that the document, which names RTITB as an accreditation scheme provider in the Appendix, is still valid following the UK’s departure from the EU. Therefore, RTITB Accreditation for employers and training providers delivering lift truck operator and instructor training is recognised in the Republic of Ireland.

“For RTITB, it has been very much “business as usual” since BREXIT,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for RTITB, the leading workplace transport training accrediting body for the UK and Ireland. “BREXIT shouldn’t mean that forklift training standards slip, so we remain committed to working with organisations in Ireland to help improve safety in lift truck and workplace transport operations.”

“To remove any uncertainty and help minimise business disruption, we also aim to keep all our customers in Ireland up to date throughout this time of change, and our team continues to provide the same high level of support,” she continues.

RTITB also confirms that trainees’ data can continue to be shared by trainers in the Republic of Ireland, with RTITB as an Accrediting body in the UK in line with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). This is possible due to a temporary framework that permits the free flow of personal data between the EU and UK – a ‘third country’ – for business and law enforcement purposes. This arrangement, established by the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, is currently valid until 30th June 2021.

Indications from the EC suggest that following this deadline, the UK’s existing data protection regime will be deemed adequate for this transfer process to continue legally. However, this will be subject to further reviews by the EU Data Protection Authorities and European Data Protection Board before a decision is formally made or adopted by EU member states.

