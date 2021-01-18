RTITB Delivers Apprentice Assessments for British Army

RTITB has won the contract to deliver End Point Assessments (EPAs) for Express Delivery Operative Apprentices serving in the Royal Artillery and Royal Logistics Corps.

The three-year contract will see RTITB exclusively provide EPAs for over 400 Level 2 Express Delivery Operative apprentices across five sites each year.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring RTITB standards to Armed Forces apprentices,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for RTITB. “As a business, we proudly support those who serve, and already have many RTITB Instructor, operator and driver training programmes being used in other defence industry applications.”

The RTITB End Point Assessments for the Express Delivery Operative apprenticeship standard will be tailored to defence industry terminology and protocols, and online knowledge assessments will also be designed and delivered. RTITB will also support the Army in preparing apprentices for assessment, with materials such as mock assessments and practice papers.

Bespoke management information and reporting will also be provided to Defence Management Boards and other stakeholders as required. RTITB’s EPA service gives employers opportunities to tailor the preparation, assessment, and management of EPAs to their specific industry and application requirements, as well as the needs of their apprentices.

As with all EPAs delivered by RTITB, the assessments will be quality assured to ensure accuracy, validity, reliability, consistency, fairness, and manageability.

Recognised as number one in the top 100 employers offering apprenticeships, the Army has one of the largest employer provided apprenticeship programmes in Great Britain, with over 90% of new soldiers taking part, and more than 6,500 completing their apprenticeship training each year. The contract was awarded to RTITB after a detailed tender process and the initial three-year agreement has the option to be extended twice for twelve months.

In support of the forces, RTITB received Armed Forces Covenant confirmation earlier in 2020 and is eligible for the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Bronze Award.

For more information on End Point Assessments for supply chain and logistics apprentices in any sector, including standards for LGV Driver, Supply Chain Warehouse Operative and Express Delivery Operative, visit www.rtitb.com or contact epa@rtitb.com