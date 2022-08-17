RTITB Instructor Academy appoints Laura Mack as Manager

The RTITB Instructor Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Mack as Instructor Academy Manager, following a recent team restructure.

In her new role, Laura will be managing the RTITB Instructor Academy’s team of Instructors and customer support team. She will manage the coordination, preparation, and delivery of training activities, both at the Academy, and at employers’ premises.

Laura has vast industry experience. She worked for eight years as a Freight Transport Agent and Freight Transport Supervisor with Securicor Omega Connect (which later became DHL Freight). Laura has now been working at RTITB for more than 11 years. First as an Operations Administrator, then Customer Services Administration Team leader, and Quality Assurance and Administration Manager.

“In my new role, my aim will be to give our customers a great experience, and to help the team be the best it can be,” says Laura. “I enjoy a customer-focused role, and my strengths lie in effective communication, supporting team members to succeed, and always aiming to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

As RTITB Instructor Academy Manager, Laura will be conducting regular quality checks to ensure compliance and excellent customer service and support. She will also be responsible for ensuring the Academy’s Instructor competency procedure is fully implemented and making sure that policies and procedures are up to date and always fit for purpose.

“Compliance is a hugely important aspect of the RTITB Instructor Academy in terms of all accreditations and memberships the Academy holds,” says Laura. “So, maintaining the policies, procedures, and accreditations for the Academy, will be a key focus, as well as facilitating the required audits.”

Laura will also be rolling out the use of the MyRTITB TrainingFriend App within the Academy which will make part of the lift truck instructor assessment paperless, as well as reducing training administration time.

In her new role, Laura will be running Academy Standardisation meetings. She will also have responsibility for selecting suppliers, and allocating how resource is utilised. As part of this, she aims to identify and close any skills gaps in the organisation.

Laura’s appointment follows a restructure of the RTITB Instructor Academy team to enhance support for customers. With the new team structure, there is now a dedicated point of contact for customers at every step of the journey. From finding and booking a course, to attending the courses, and any support needed beforehand, during and afterwards.

Following the restructure, former Academy Manager, Simon Docherty, remains integral to the RTITB Instructor Academy, in his new role as Centre Manager. Simon will oversee the fleet, physical resources, risk assessments, and safe systems of work, as well as safety and compliance checks, and delivering Instructor courses.

For more information, visit www.rtitbacademy.com.