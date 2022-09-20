RTITB receives Ofqual recognition for Apprenticeship End-Point Assessments

RTITB has been recognised by government regulator Ofqual to deliver End-Point Assessments (EPAs) for Express Delivery Operative (ST0103) Apprentices in England.

Ofqual (The Office of Qualifications and Examinations) provides External Quality Assurance for specific EPAs. This provides independent assurance that the Level 2 Express Delivery Operative apprenticeship (ST0103) qualification has only been awarded to learners which have demonstrated the required level of attainment.

“We are delighted to have received Ofqual recognition as it is internationally renowned as a mark of quality,” says \Karl White, EPA Manager for RTITB, which is a registered End-Point Assessment Organisation with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).”

“This independent validation will give employers and apprenticeship training providers additional confidence that RTITB has the capacity and competence to deliver the high standard of EPAs that our industry needs,” she continues. “RTITB EPAs will be regulated by Ofqual to ensure compliance with specific standards, rules, and audits as required.”

RTITB has been delivering Express Delivery Operative EPAs since 2019. As logistics industry and workplace transport qualification assessment specialists, RTITB has developed a relevant and efficient approach to EPAs for Express Delivery Operatives. This three-part assessment includes a multiple-choice knowledge test, professional discussion, and role simulation which is delivered across a one- or two-day period.

To become an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation, RTITB has completed a detailed application process. This demonstrated that RTITB can develop and deliver valid EPAs. It also confirms that RTITB has the expertise, governance, controls, and financial capacity to do so on an ongoing basis.

To book End-Point Assessments with RTITB or learn more visit www.rtitb.com, contact epa@rtitb.com, or call +44(0)1952 520202.