Rubix strengthens its UK reliability services offer with CompCare

Rubix has acquired CompCare Compressed Air Ltd – a specialist in optimising systems- as part of the Group’s network development strategy.

Based in Shropshire with a team of experts bringing over 70 years’ combined experience, CompCare’s focus is on extending the life and improving the efficiency of compressed air systems so that customers generate full value from their assets. This drives down the total cost of ownership, realising real energy savings and delivering on sustainability goals.

The acquisition enables Rubix to provide greater and enhanced access to technical services related to compressed air in the UK. It also supports the Group’s ongoing drive to remain the leading multi-specialist supplier of industrial products and services.

Although the company will continue to run independently, Rubix will offer CompCare’s specialist knowledge and expertise across the whole UK customer base. CompCare’s directors, Glyn Griffiths and Mike Knowles will remain with the business and will play a critical part in delivering Rubix’s ambitious growth plans in the UK. The CompCare management team will report to Peter Burrows, Managing Director of Engineering Services for Rubix in the UK.

Speaking on behalf of the CompCare team, Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be joining the Rubix family in the UK and look forward to working as a part of its extensive network to further grow our business and expand our offer to more customers.”

Mark Dixon, CEO of Rubix in the UK, Ireland and Iceland, added: “We are really excited about CompCare joining the Rubix family. They provide us with a scalable technical specialist resource in a key area for us and our customers. They also enhance one of our primary areas of focus in creating value for customers by providing cost and energy savings whilst also helping customers to reduce their carbon footprint. That supports foundational Rubix principles and will be especially valued by our key account customers. These technical capabilities combined with our reach, our Insite™ branches and large account relationships will offer both parties substantial growth opportunities in the short, medium and long term.”

For information on Rubix in the UK visit https://uk.rubix.com/