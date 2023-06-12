Rula Developments and Blackbrook awards Glencar contract to construct a new 190,598 sq ft speculative warehouse in Nottingham

Development is situated within the established Fulwood Industrial Estate adjacent to the A38 (Alfreton Road) and approximately 1.5 miles from Junction 28 of the M1 motorway.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today confirmed that it has been awarded a contract by privately owned commercial property development company Rula Developments and specialist European real estate investor Blackbrook to build a new 190,598 sq ft speculative industrial development at its Fulwood Park development in Nottingham.

The development will comprise of a state-of-the-art distribution centre and offices, complete with car park, 50M service yard, site access and associated external services. It will be built to be BREEAM Excellent rated. Construction of the facility commenced during April 2023 and is expected to take 46 weeks with the development expected to be available for occupation by the start of April 2024.

Being marketed as Fulwood 190, the 14-acre development is situated on the established Fulwood Industrial Estate, which is adjacent to the A38 (Alfreton Road) and approximately 1.5 miles from Junction 28 of the M1 motorway. J28 is recognised as the largest strategic cluster of distribution space in the northern part of the East Midlands.

Commenting on the project Eddie McGillycuddy, Glencar CEO: “This is the second instruction we have received from Rula Developments to date and we are absolutely delighted to back on site delivering for them. It was a great experience for the team and I to be on site for the ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday 7th June to get this project fully up and running.

This partnership is a testament to Glencar’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction through repeat business. We are thrilled to bring our expertise and dedication to this scheme, ensuring the successful realisation of Rula and Blackwood’s vision in this important location within a well-established logistics cluster in the East Midlands.”

http://glencar.com