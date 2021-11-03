Rushlift GSE wins global contract with Menzies

Rushlift GSE, the specialist airport ground support equipment subsidiary of Doosan Industrial Vehicles UK, has entered into a six-year global framework agreement with airport ground services company, Menzies Aviation, to supply GSE equipment.

Under the arrangement, Rushlift GSE will initially lease 650 brand-new vehicles to Menzies Aviation’s ground handling operations at Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The multi million-pound contract, signed in July, will include the provision of a fleet of pushback tugs and HI loaders from Trepel, mobile conveyor belts and electric baggage and pushback tugs from TLD, and trailers from the UK manufacturer, TBD. The staged rollout, which is already underway, will continue through to Q2 2022 and is timed to align with the expected resurgence in passenger air travel.

Tim Willett, Operations Director at Rushlift GSE, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Menzies Aviation in supporting their operations at Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and for the opportunity to expand our cooperation internationally.

“This contract further underscores Rushlift GSE’s capability to support large corporations. Rushlift are experts in large start-ups, as demonstrated by previous programmes, such as a recent major rollout for easyJet at Gatwick.”

He adds: “In line with Menzies’ environmental objectives, we will be introducing a number of electric GSE vehicles over the six-year term of the contract. We are also exploring alternative fuel options, including Biofuels and Hydrogen. One of the huge advantages of being a subsidiary of Doosan – a global engineering enterprise – is that we have access to a world-leading team of specialists dedicated to researching sustainable, alternative fuels.”

Stephen Gallagher, SVP GSE and Equipment for Menzies Aviation, said: “The reliability and uptime of our ground handling equipment is absolutely imperative to the service we provide – our reputation depends upon it. We’re confident that Rushlift GSE will provide the GSE and support we’re looking for, both here in the UK and overseas.”

For further information on Rushlift GSE go to https://www.rushlift.co.uk/gse/ or call 0208 564 4949