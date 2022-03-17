Rushlift steps-up to charity challenge

Rushlift, the specialist materials handling and airport ground support equipment supplier and service provider, has taken the initiative during the COVID pandemic to support three UK charities, raising a total of £6000.

When COVID restrictions prevented the annual companywide ‘Day of Community Service’, senior leadership and staff at Rushlift decided to launch a nationwide campaign across its six national depots to raise money for charity. Cross-branch collective action raised funds all year round through the sale of a variety of company assets, such as: phones, tablets and even a company van. Upcycling was encouraged too, resulting in further donations.

The three charities chosen for support were Dementia UK, Cancer Research UK and British Heart Foundation. The business topped up funds to enable each charity to receive a £2000 contribution. In addition, support was also offered to a local air ambulance charity.

“Fundraising has changed significantly over the last two years and it’s been really interesting to see all the unique ways that people have supported Dementia UK during this time,” says, Daisy Wilson, Corporate Partnerships Lead at Dementia UK. “We are grateful to Rushlift for helping us to be there for families when they have needed expert care more than ever. Their £2,000 donation could fund a brand new dementia specialist Admiral Nurse for two weeks, so a big thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible.”

Gemma Kitching, Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Northamptonshire, said: “We are grateful to Rushlift for their dedication to the cause. Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against the disease. However, we have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters, like the employees of Rushlift, without whom we would not be able to fund our vital work.”

Carl Whyment, Managing Director at Rushlift said: “Supporting the communities in which we work is a very important part of our Corporate Identity and is ingrained in our culture. So when government guidelines on COVID made it difficult to carry out our Day of Community Service – which is a companywide initiative to encourage all employees to take a day out of their work schedule to participate in community service – we had to find another creative and impactful way for the company to serve local communities.”

He continued: “Working together across our national sites, from Bishop Auckland to Southampton, we have successfully found a way for everyone in the business to help support three important charities.”

