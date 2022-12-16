Rushlift wins massive £45m extension to Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland contract

Rushlift, the national full-service provider of materials handling equipment (MHE), has secured a major three-year extension to its successful, long-running MHE contract with the UK & Ireland business of international building solutions and materials manufacturer and supplier, Saint-Gobain. At the end of the three-year arrangement Saint-Gobain (UK&I) has the option to further extend the contract by two more years.

The new £45m deal continues an existing 10-year agreement with Rushlift to supply, manage and maintain Saint-Gobain (UK&I)’s materials handling fleet across its sites including distant locations such as the Shetland Islands, Isle of Man and Jersey. In total over two thousand mixed-fleet assets will continue to be managed by Rushlift across some 850+ manufacturing and merchant sites operated by Saint-Gobain (UK&I) brands such as Jewson, JP Corry, British Gypsum, Rencol, and many more.

As under the existing contract, Rushlift will supply, maintain and support a wide variety of forklift trucks of different manufacture, along with related industrial equipment – from counterbalance trucks, telehandlers, and reach trucks to loading shovels, powered access platforms and floor cleaning equipment. All vehicles will be regularly serviced under a set maintenance regime, with fast breakdown response and support.

Ian Berrill, transport & supply chain solutions director for Saint-Gobain (UK&I) says: “Our customer service performance is absolutely vital to the success of our business and, for us, that means having a forklift truck fleet that we know we can depend upon. We need consistently high standards of maintenance and support across every site we run. Over the last ten years, Rushlift has proved to be a reliable partner, maintaining and upgrading our fleet to match our service SLAs and working closely with us to help achieve our environmental targets. With this contract renewal, we have every confidence that Rushlift will continue to deliver the dedicated service and total support that we need to run our business.”

Tom Welland, account director at Rushlift, commented: “We are delighted that Saint-Gobain (UK&I) has again recognised Rushlift as the best-value solution provider for their MHE needs. This is a significant endorsement of our continued commitment to driving service improvements, fleet performance and uptime across Saint-Gobain (UK&I)’s materials handling operations. Securing a major extension to one of the largest MHE contracts in the market makes us extremely proud.”

As an experienced supplier of counterbalanced and warehouse forklift trucks, Rushlift is able to source the best-suited industrial equipment for the task by accessing back-to-back supply chain agreements procured by Saint-Gobain (UK&I)’s central transport team.

Founded in Bishop Auckland in 1978, Rushlift has grown to become a nationwide materials handling service operation with five sites located across the UK – from Cornwall to Aberdeen, and throughout Ireland – employing over 200 people. The business now offers forklift contract hire, short-term rental, new truck sales, and reconditioned equipment, along with full nationwide service engineering, maintenance and parts support. A separate division, Rushlift GSE, provides ground support equipment, financing and servicing for some of the UK’s largest airlines.

For further information on Rushlift go to https://www.rushlift.co.uk