Rygor Commercials opens Brand-New Site in Reading

Multi-award-winning commercial vehicle Dealer group, Rygor Commercials, is delighted to announce the opening of its brand-new branch in Reading. Completed as part of a of £2-million investment, the site’s state-of-the-art facilities are now up and running, offering customers a modern and sleek environment when visiting the new branch.

Rygor’s new branch is located at Unit 5, Worton Grange Industrial Park (just a two-minute drive to J11 of the M4) and boasts a bold sleek look, and impressive facilities. The new site is conveniently located just a short way from Rygor’s existing Reading site, which will remain open until the whole team and all scheduled work moves across the new site over the next few weeks, to fully support customers during the transition to the new facility.

Sean Joyce, Rygor Commercials aftersales director, said: “At Rygor, we continually invest in our facilities and infrastructure, not just for our customers, but also to provide an exceptional working environment for our team. In September 2022, Rygor achieved certification as a Great Place to Work, because of our team’s feedback on how they feel about working for us. It is our mission to be a rewarding, reliable and respectful business, for our team and our customers. Our new site in Reading offers increased space for manoeuvrability and modern facilities, making for an even more enjoyable customer experience. With extended opening hours and increased workshop bays, we can provide vehicle maintenance at the most convenient times for our customers, maximising uptime, so they can keep their business on the move.

He added: “What hasn’t changed though is our amazing team at Rygor Commercials Reading! They are on hand (as always) to keep customers at the heart of everything they do, from first contact to the successful completion of a first-fix visit. Our whole team looks forward to welcoming customers to our fantastic new site.”

Andy Chaloner, parts manager at Rygor Reading, said: “When I started in 1988, we were in a single workshop with a small parts department in Wokingham, in 2008 we moved to our current Rose Kiln Lane site with two workshops and a much bigger parts department. This was a great improvement, but we outgrew the site, especially the parking. Our new site is bigger than both previous sites put together with much more internal space and parking. I was pleased our directors gave me the opportunity to use my 41 years of parts experience to design the layout of the parts department, in the footprint supplied by the architect. We have a separate van and truck workshop counter serving each workshop with a dedicated parts hub area between for my team. The whole site gives us such a great opportunity to continue growing the business.”

Rygor continues to focus on a greener future, by future-proofing its newest site to exceed expectations for its customers. With 44,000 sq. ft of space, the new site’s dedicated truck workshop is able to fully maintain electric vehicles, including the FUSO eCanter, the Mercedes-Benz eEconic, and the Mercedes-Benz eActros. It is also complete with two separate truck pits and an ATF lane, tacho facilities and extensive hard standing in the workshop area, offering ample space for manoeuvrability for even the largest of trucks.

The site also features a specialist van workshop, so Rygor’s LCV customers will benefit from exceptional facilities such as a bespoke MOT lane, and a ‘fast fit’ area focusing on express maintenance such as wiper blade changes, tyre tracking and wheel changes. For both HGV and LCV customers, the site has been thoughtfully designed to make each visit as easy and efficient as possible.

In addition to industry-leading aftersales and maintenance capability, those looking to invest in a new or used Mercedes-Benz van from Rygor, will be welcomed to the site’s sleek and bright sales showroom. Rygor Reading offers the full range of new and used Mercedes-Benz vans, including the eSprinter Panel Van, the eVito Panel Van, the eVito Tourer and the eCitan, all designed to help keep businesses moving into a fully connected, low-carbon future.

John Keogh, Rygor’s new managing director, following an exciting MBO in November 2022, said: “Our new showroom in Reading is the perfect shop window for the impressive range of traditional and electric vans, and our expert sales team continues to work with our customers, to offer forward-thinking and value-added vehicle solutions to meet their business needs. At Rygor, we support our customers from their first enquiry – all the way through the life of the vehicle with expert maintenance and repair – ensuring they have everything they need to succeed. As we continue to see more of our customers trying to reduce their carbon footprint, we will stay ahead of the game, offering solutions and sales expertise to businesses in the Reading area, supporting them with test drives of electric vehicles and utilising the eReady app from Mercedes-Benz to help them identify if their business is ready to move to electric.

John continued: “I know our Reading team is really looking forward to the start of an exciting new chapter at this incredible new site, and we can’t wait to hear what they to say about working there, and also what our customers have to say about visiting. Rygor will continue to invest in the areas which matter to our team such as wellbeing, training and development and also in the things that ensure Rygor stays at the top of its game with award-winning customer service, and excellent customer care.”

Rygor’s new site in Reading is already serving customers from the new branch. The team and guests will be enjoying an official opening of the site on 21 January 2022. For full information of the event, visit rygor.co.uk.