S & S Distribution’s Emma Archer shortlisted for prestigious national award 

Emma Archer from Tonbridge-based S & S Distribution has made it through to the finals of a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating women working in the UK transport industry.

Emma, who is Compliance Manager with the firm, is one of five finalists to make it through to the Above and Beyond category of the 2022 Amazon Everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards.

Emma’s first step into the transport industry came more than two decades ago when she started as a part-time data entry clerk.

This year celebrating 20 years at S & S Distribution, which is part of Palletline Logistics, Emma has embraced every opportunity that has come her way within the business, giving her the chance to develop her knowledge and broaden her skill set.

Starting in S&S’s traffic office, she gained experience in night planning, collection and delivery planning and customer care.

It was while in customer care that Emma made one of her most significant contributions to the business.

Finding real job satisfaction in this role, she remained in customer care for five years before moving into other roles including admin supervisor, warehouse management and stock controller. She has also obtained her International CPC qualification as well as successfully completed & passed her Nebosh diploma.

Emma said her time at S&S Distribution has allowed her to wave the flag for women and to break down the misconception that transport and logistics is ‘only for the boys’.

She said: “To have been nominated for an award was surprising enough but to have been shortlisted is incredible. I’ve always loved my job at S & S Distribution, to the point where it has never really even felt like a job, so to come this far in a national award scheme is fantastic.

“If I won, it would be the icing on the cake.”

Romas Kusneraitis, Director S&S Distribution said: “Emma is forever stepping in to help her colleagues in their own roles as well as completing her own work. Her door is always open and she is always on hand to guide younger, less experienced members of the team especially. She is a tremendous asset to the business. Whatever needs to be done, Emma just steps in and does it.”

The awards celebrate the achievements of women working in all areas of transport which is predominantly a male dominated industry.

The finals take place at the Grosvenor House in London on June 30th.

https://www.palletline.co.uk