SABIC awards Abbey Logistics plastics distribution contract

SABIC Europe has awarded road tanker operator Abbey Logistics a plastic distribution contract to transport bulk polymer granules throughout the UK.

Abbey Logistics has added another major plastics producer to its growing list of customers in the plastics sector.

The company has secured a bulk polymer distribution contract with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Europe, one of the leading plastics manufacturers in the world.

The contract will see Abbey providing bulk polymer granule distribution services throughout the UK, using its large fleet of speciality tipping silo road tankers.

Abbey Logistics’ Business Development Director Mike Ellis said:

“All of us at Abbey are excited to begin this contract with SABIC and work together to drive service and flexibility improvements and identify ways to optimise the operations under our management.

“This contract is another major milestone for Abbey, establishing us as one of the largest bulk tanker distributors in the polymers sector and indicative of Abbey’s strategic commitment to growing our footprint in the polymers sector.

“We are looking forward to playing a key role in safeguarding SABIC’s high quality service to its customers and working with them to deliver a dynamic and sustainable bulk transport solution.”