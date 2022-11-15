Safe Fleet appoints a new Managing Director for Durite and Labcraft

Steve Powell joins Safe Fleet as Managing Director of Durite and Labcraft. Durite is the UK’s leading brand in vehicle safety, lighting and electrical parts for the commercial vehicle aftermarket and manufacturers. Labcraft is the UK’s leading manufacturer of high performance and energy efficient LED lighting for the commercial vehicle and emergency services sectors.

Steve Powell will lead both businesses, which are collectively known as Commercial Vehicle Europe (CVE). Safe Fleet owns a portfolio of market-leading brands that provide safety solutions to fleet vehicle manufacturers and operators around the world.

“I am delighted to join Safe Fleet and take the helm of both Durite and Labcraft,” said Steve. “Durite and Labcraft are two strong and well-established brands in the European CV market. I look forward to working with the existing management teams to further grow both businesses, continuing to innovate as we serve the safety needs of the UK and European commercial vehicle fleets.”

Steve has substantial experience in the commercial vehicle market. He most recently served as the Vice President of Webasto’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business unit, where he managed over 400 employees across 17 subsidiaries. Prior to this, Steve held a variety of roles within Webasto, leading the development and execution of sales, marketing, and product engineering strategies to provide power and thermal management solutions to the automotive industry.

“We are pleased to have Steve on board,” said Michael Schulte, President of Safe Fleet, “With his extensive leadership experience in Europe, Steve is a great asset to further strengthen our position as the leading global supplier of safety solutions for fleet vehicles.”

For further information on Labcraft and Durite, visit https://www.labcraft.co.uk/ and https://www.durite.co.uk/