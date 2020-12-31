SafeGroup en route to doubling waste vehicle fleet

Waste management and specialist cleaning company SafeGroup has embarked on an investment programme that will double the size of its waste vehicle fleet.

The first batch of 3.5t Iveco and Isuzu box tipper vans, all fitted with tail lifts for fast and safe loading, have been delivered with a second larger order of vehicles due to be supplied in early 2021.

In a move prompted, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic, the next tranche of waste vans will include a large shuttered storage pod behind the driver and passenger seats for carrying cleaning and waste removal related equipment. This is a unique development in the reactive waste clearance sector.

SafeGroup Head of Operations Wayne Basham said the capital investment is driven by the company’s plan to provide customers with an integrated waste and specialist cleaning service.

He said: “One of SafeGroup’s strengths is our ability to provide expert support across emergency cleaning and waste removal functions.

“The bespoke vans on order will allow us to do that from one vehicle with one operational team. That’s more sustainable, more efficient and more cost effective and professional approach for our customers.

“Also, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, we will be able to disinfect premises so it’s safe for our operatives to enter them, then disinfect them after collecting waste, supporting our customers in managing COVID-19 secure environments.”

The new Iveco and Isuzu tipper vans, already delivered, are ideal for providing the highly-responsive waste clearance services SafeGroup is renowned for.

They have excellent capacity but are compact enough to get to restricted pick-up locations in urban areas that large vehicles cannot reach.

The vans have the latest, low-emission diesel engines and are already proving highly efficient, which will allow SafeGroup to share sustainability advantages with clients.

Fergus Healy, Head of Waste at SafeGroup, said the greatly expanded vehicle fleet will allow SafeGroup to extend its reach and provide an even more responsive service.

He said: “Our specialist waste fleet will be strategically positioned around the country so we can respond quickly to any call made to us anywhere in the UK.

“Waste removal frequently goes hand-in-hand with site cleansing, frequently involving chemical or biological hazards.

“Our new vehicles will allow us to provide an integrated response to any challenge, with service delivered by trained, experienced and dependable operatives, and backed up by the latest digital job management and reporting systems.”

SafeGroup provides a comprehensive range of waste management services, including hazardous waste removal, builders’ waste collection, food waste removal, fly-tip clearance and peak time waste collection.

Its specialist soft FM services include COVID-19 disinfection, hygienic deep cleaning, specialist floor cleaning and floor treatment, flood recovery, sewage spill clean-up and fire and smoke damage cleaning.