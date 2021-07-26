Safety and community focus secures Volvo new order with Ringway

Ringway has added three new Volvo FE 6×2 rigid trucks to its expansive fleet, with low-entry cabs to improve the safety of vulnerable road users, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as providing a better working environment for its drivers.

The highway maintenance specialist will use the 26-tonne crane-equipped tippers on a variety of contracts in busy urban areas across England.

Chris Forrest, Fleet & Plant Operations Manager, Ringway says: “In total we have something in the region of 2,000 assets in our UK-wide fleet, ranging from small vans right up to big specialist 44 tonne tractor units.

“We use a variety of manufacturers, including plenty of Volvo product. The reason we opted for Volvo again for this latest order was really down to the low-entry cabs available on the FE tipper grabs.

“They needed to be Direct Vision Standard compliant for working in London, and as a company we are always looking for ways to improve the safety of our fleet – wherever we work. The cabs on the new FEs help our drivers have better visibility of vulnerable road users. They are also better for the drivers themselves as the cab is lower, so it’s easier and safer for them to get in and out.”

Volvo’s low-entry cab offers a low driving position that enhances the all-round visibility. An additional low window on the passenger side improves safety further, while the low instep lets the driver work more efficiently and, at the same time, reduces the risk for knee and ankle injuries.

Supplied by Tim Atkins, Sales Manager at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East, the three FE rigids are powered by Volvo’s D8K engine producing 350 hp and a peak torque figure of 1,400 Nm.

Built on a 3,900mm wheelbase and featuring I-Shift automated transmissions, the trucks will be in operation five days a week and are equipped with Thompson tipper bodies and Palfinger Epsilon grab cranes.

“We’ve already had great feedback from the drivers, they really like them,” says Forrest. “Each vehicle does slightly different work on different projects, it could be laying curbs, reinstating pavements or carrying out general road repairs.

“But they’ll all be working in busy built-up areas so it’s about improving community safety with the low-entry cabs and improving air quality with the Euro 6 Step D engines. We are committed to investing in a greener and a safer future.”

Ringway delivers end to end highway maintenance services to local authorities across the country.

