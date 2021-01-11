RUD GRIPS
SaMoTer 31st edition postponed to 2023

14 hours ago

SaMoTer, Veronafiere’s triennial international construction machinery exhibition, will welcome companies and sector operators once again in March 2023. This is a further and definitive change of date compared to the initial hypothesis of shifting the 2020 edition – postponed because of the Covid-19 emergency – to 3-7 March 2021.

“This was an inevitable yet carefully analysed and widely shared decision,” said Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere. “The scenario associated with the pandemic is still very uncertain. Consequently, in agreement with manufacturers and sector associations, we have identified a new positioning in line with the needs of this industry as well as the calendar of other specialized trade fairs in Europe. At the same time, we are well aware of the importance for companies of having live occasions for presenting their latest developments to the Italian market. We have therefore decided to organize a dynamic new ‘run-up’ event in Autumn 2021.”

The format will be a demo event held in a quarry, with construction machinery and equipment operating ‘live’ from 30 September to 2 October 2021.

The event is scheduled in the same date as Marmomac, the most important trade fair in the world specifically for the entire natural stone supply and value chain and will offer the opportunity to create important synergies between sectors.

