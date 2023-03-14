Samson Pallet Stability Announces Launch

Samson Pallet Stability (formerly known as Samuel Grant (Sheffield) are delighted to announce their launch.

Following the success of the Queen’s Award-winning Samson Nano pallet wrapping system, the company has been steadily working over the last ten years towards becoming the UK’s Centre of Excellence for pallet stability, investing heavily in equipment and expertise.

The Samson Nano is a unique offering, which gives customers the chance to wrap pallets to the highest standard capex free, with the machine, service and maintenance, and all the film, included in a fixed price per wrapped pallet.

The Slingshot was added in 2020, and is a horizontal pallet testing table which can replicate the inertia of a braking vehicle to 0.8G and allow customers to certify their loads to exacting EUMOS standards.

In addition, the expertise will remain in Sheffield for strapping for load stability, including consumables, tools and machinery. This includes the popular ‘swap and drop’ service for tools, eliminating downtime.

Andrew Grant, Managing Director of Samuel Grant Group said of the launch: “For a long time Samuel Grant Sheffield have been the market leaders in pallet excellence. The new company separates Samson Pallet Stability from the general packaging provided from Samuel Grant (Leeds and North East), and gives us more scope to grow and develop our specialist products and services.”

Samson Pallet Stability are proud members of the CILT (Chartered Institute for Logistics and Transport) and the Cold Chain Federation. They welcome approaches for any company wanting to get their palletised goods to their destination safely and in perfect condition.

Samson Pallet Stability remain members of the Samuel Grant Group.

www.samuelgrant.co.uk