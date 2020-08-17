Samsung Mexicana order Flexi fleet for Tijuana facility

Narrow Aisle Ltd has a contract to supply a fleet of its latest electric-powered Flexi LiTHiON articulated forklift trucks to Samsung Mexicana for operation in the company’s Tijuana plant, where semi-conductor devices and electronic components for the automotive and consumer sectors are produced.

In all, eight space-saving Flexi LiTHiON models – built at Narrow Aisle’s manufacturing facility in the UK – are being installed together with rapid lithium battery charging facilities to allow on-demand 24/7 operation.

The Flexi LiTHiON is powered by state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery technology that requires zero maintenance and delivers extended multi-shift availability without the need for battery changing. The trucks specified by Samsung also feature full digital control technology that delivers integrated performance and results in greater reliability, higher productivity and significantly reduced operating and maintenance costs.

John Maguire, managing director of Narrow Aisle Ltd, comments: ”Flexi warehouse trucks have established themselves as the world’s best-selling articulated forklifts over the last 30 years and more than 10,000 Flexi units are in operation worldwide.

“International sales now account for some 40 percent of our business and Flexis sold in 60 countries worldwide are supported by Narrow Aisle’s global network of authorised distributors as well as our company’s hubs in the USA, UK and Taiwan.”