Scandinavian Cosmetics automating with Element Logic

Scandinavian Cosmetics, the leading distributor of beauty products in Scandinavia, chooses to automate and merge their operations to a new warehouse in Malmö, Sweden, where Element Logic will install the AutoStore solution.

As a leading distributor in make-up, fragrance, skin- and hair care, Scandinavian Cosmetics AB represents more than 60 international leading brands. The company acts as an agency and sells to both retail and in recent years increasingly to e-commerce. Today, the company’s operations are managed through several manual warehouses in Norway and Sweden, but now they choose to gather their entire operations in a new warehouse with AutoStore in Malmö.

Possible to scale up in the future

The reason for merging their warehouses is to modernize and automate their logistics processes to meet the customer needs in a better and more efficient way.

” We have clear growth ambitions where, through the investment in AutoStore, we create optimal conditions for quickly and easily being able to scale up our storage capacity. At the same time, we are proud to be able to offer our employees a new, modern, and attractive workplace” says Joakim Johnsson, CEO of Scandinavian Cosmetics.

Focus on dynamic performance

The new warehouse is 6.000 m2 and contains an AutoStore solution with a capacity of 30.000 bins. To meet Scandinavian Cosmetics’ needs of approximately 900 order lines per hour, 35 robots will provide the AutoStore workstations with bins for picking and packing. The AutoStore solution is planned to be operational during spring 2021.

“The project together with Scandinavian Cosmetics has been very exciting with a strong focus on efficiency and scalability. We are happy, proud, and we look forward to a successful cooperation with Scandinavian Cosmetics” says Thomas Karlsson, Managing Director Element Logic Sweden.

More about Element Logic

For over 30 years Element Logic has been optimizing warehouse performance.

We create smart solutions to help warehouses deal with their customer’s increasing demand for fast deliveries. Our robotic solutions, software and consulting help businesses improve their value chains and to be more profitable. We optimize warehouses of all sizes in a wide range of industries including electronic components, parts distribution, consumer electronics, 3PL, pharmaceuticals, apparel, sports equipment, and more.

As the original AutoStore® partner, we have a wealth of experience designing, delivering and installing tailormade solutions that improve customers workflow.

Element Logic has 150 employees in Europe and had a turnover of €80 million in 2019. Our headquarter is in Norway, with subsidiaries in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Benelux and Poland.

Contact Element Logic:

Jeremy Clouston-Jones BEng(hons)

Managing Director UK

+44 7827 851066

jeremy.clouston-jones@elementlogic.co.uk

www.elementlogic.co.uk