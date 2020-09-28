Schoeller Allibert JumboNest® RTP solution shortlisted in UK Packaging Awards

Schoeller Allibert, the European market leader in the production of recyclable, reusable and returnable transit packaging (RTP), is celebrating the shortlisting of its newly launched JumboNest® returnable packaging solution in the prestigious UK Packaging Awards 2020.

JumboNest4JumboNest has been selected as a finalist in the ‘Supply Chain Solution of the Year’ category. The award puts RTP packaging in the spotlight, celebrating innovation across the industry in areas such as shape and structure, useability, product protection, environmental impact and value added to the brand. Award winners will be revealed in October’s upcoming ceremony.

Designed and manufactured by Schoeller Allibert, in response to the specific needs of the food manufacturing sector, JumboNest is hygienic, fully stackable and created to maximise freight storage. In its debut year, it has also received a Red Dot Industrial Design Award, testimony to its fundamental cost-benefit advantages for food manufacturers, processors and retailers.

Nick James, Sales Director at Schoeller Allibert UK, commented: “For our new JumboNest design to be shortlisted as an innovation leader so soon after launching, truly highlights the dedication that has gone into its development. RTP is often the unsung hero of the supply chain, but there are real-time benefits for the manufacturers and retailers that rely on it.

“With JumboNest, we have created a heavy-duty bulk container for today’s highly challenged food sector that offers demonstrable benefits over existing solutions. Our team is delighted that JumboNest has resonated so strongly with the judging panel.”

Featuring a reinforced base, laden JumboNest containers can be stacked six-high in storage and three-high in transit, enabling 78 to be transported at any one time. The containers are nestable when empty, improving vehicle fill by around 250% and generating a 75% reduction in the cost of return logistics, when compared with standard straight-walled containers.

JumboNest is constructed from a single-shot mould of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, enhancing both strength and rigidity, while its smooth surface, easy-grab handles and no ‘awkward-to-reach’ areas create an ideal storage solution for the food manufacturing sector where hygiene is paramount.

Manufactured to withstand extreme temperatures from -7°C to 40°C, JumboNest features conical sidewalls to improve cold air circulation when stacked and flanked. The packaging can also be specified with RFID and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities to enhance traceability and food safety.

Nick concluded: “The UK Packaging Awards shortlisting is another step forward for Schoeller Allibert UK as the business continues to solidify its position as the premier supplier of returnable transit packaging across a number of sectors. We aim to continually set the standard for innovative RTP designs that bring real-time cost-benefits to the food manufacturing supply chain.”