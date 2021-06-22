Schoeller Allibert UK launches dedicated taskforce to support food manufacturing sustainability

Schoeller Allibert, a leading UK manufacturer and supplier of returnable and recyclable plastic packaging solutions to the food manufacturing sector, has announced the creation of a dedicated sustainability taskforce in the UK to guide and advise customers on evolving regulatory measures regarding plastic packaging – particularly relating to intralogistics.

Nick James (002)Designed to support manufacturers navigating the changing legislative waters, the new group will support Schoeller Allibert UK customers through important changes, including the UK Plastic Tax, Extended Producer Responsibility (‘EPR’) reforms and European Packaging Levies. The taskforce underpins the company’s core motivating force of moving food processing logistics from an insular, linear and fractured process to a robust and circular closed-loop system.

Schoeller Allibert UK is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of durable and recyclable plastic containers that provide sustainability advantages from the very top of the supply chain by replacing one-trip plastic, cardboard or wooden equipment. The taskforce, which will focus on the UK legislative environment and will be in close contact and aligned with Schoeller Allibert’s corporpate sustainability strategy, will draw on individuals throughout the business to ensure that a holistic view of sustainability remains front and centre.

Further strengthening Schoeller Allibert’s sustainability strategy, the business has recently appointed Britta Wyss Bisang as Group Global Sustainability Director. With a strong 20+ year track record of developing sustainability programmes across large international supply chains, Britta will help Schoeller Allibert deliver on its ambitious long-term sustainability drive and support global customers seeking to reduce waste and CO2 emissions.

Nick James, Sales Director at Schoeller Allibert UK, explained: “It’s becoming clear that for food processors, supply chain sustainability is becoming an ever more complex arena, particularly in terms of legislation. For many, it feels like many big upheavals at once, so it’s no wonder brands are looking for extra guidance and support, particularly as resources are stretched to meet the demands of high volume and speed, all while operating safely with reduced headcounts.

“For our business, a dedicated taskforce is a very natural evolution of our offering. We’re always looking at how we can better serve our customers and continue delivering excellence through the food processing supply chain – we thrive on being a sustainability partner with a solid grip of regulatory changes. We’re proactively taking away many of the environmental pressure points that are currently troubling businesses and supporting the creation of a circular economy. We do this with more than just our comprehensive product range, we can use our extensive combined knowledge and experience, too.”

Alongside its versatile collection of nestable and stackable containers, bulk IBCs and dollies, Schoeller Allibert UK is offering this service and guidance to customers across its key markets, including food processing, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics.

Nick concluded: “One of the main roadblocks today is that brands, particularly in the food processing category, are operating with fewer resources but are expected to maintain high volumes, speed and accuracy. Naturally, many simply don’t have the time or resources to figure out the changing legislative demands on the supply chain on top of this. Our key message is that the complex can be made simple. With the creation of our sustainability taskforce, we draw on years of real-world expertise from our team, in order to help our customers make smarter decisions today and futureproof their supply chains.”

To find out more about the latest innovations in RTP from Schoeller Allibert, please visit www.schoellerallibert.com/uk